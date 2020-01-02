Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Derrick Henry is having the best season of his career as a first-time Pro Bowl running back and the NFL's rushing leader. A big reason why might be that the 2015 Heisman Trophy winner is his own worst critic. Henry says he just wants to do his job very well and keeps working until he gets it right. Henry has done that this season helping the Titans reach the playoffs, running for 1,540 yards. Henry now gets a second chance against the Patriots after being limited to just 28 yards the previous time these teams met in the playoffs.