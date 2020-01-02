First Alert Thursday Outlook

Well, 2020 gave us one dry day….but we’re already into a wet pattern that will finish the work week. Southwest flow ahead of an upper trough and cold front will bring clouds and periods of rain today, tonight and into Friday. The heaviest and most widespread rain looks to be from this afternoon through Friday morning…with lighter rainfall by Friday afternoon and evening. Temps will remain cool but not cold until a cold front introduces drier but colder air for the upcoming weekend. The northwest flow behind a sharp trough will bring cold and blustery conditions for Saturday….before we start to settle down and warm up again on Sunday.
The overall trend for next week is looking mainly cool and dry….with temps running slightly above average. One model is bringing a quick weather system on Tuesday, but this seems to be an outlier right now…so our forecast is currently dry…with our next chance of precip (rain) about a week out on the 10th.
