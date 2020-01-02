Driver thrown from vehicle, seriously injured in Cape Girardeau Co. crash

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A driver was seriously injured in a crash on Jan. 1 in Cape Girardeau County.
A report from Missouri State Highway Patrol officials said the crash happened around 3:50 a.m. on Missouri 72 west of Jackson.
The 20-year-old driver is identified as Nathan E. Rigdon of Jackson, Mo.
Officials said he ran off the road and overturned in a 2002 Honda Accord.
Rigdon was not wearing and seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle.
The vehicle was totaled.
Rigdon was taken to an area medical center.
