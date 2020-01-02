Breezy and Cloudy Morning

A breezy and cloudy start, but temperatures are warmer ranging from the low 40s north to 50 degrees south. During the early morning hours, rain will start to move into western Kentucky, Tennessee, and the Bootheel. Scattered rain will continue to show up in additional central and northern counties during the afternoon. High temps will be in the low 50s.
Heavier rain moves in tonight and we will continue to see scattered rain through Friday. It looks to move out before sunrise on Saturday morning. Saturday will be cold with strong winds causing sub-freezing wind chills in the afternoon. Sunday will be mostly sunny with temps warming back into the 50s.
-Lisa
