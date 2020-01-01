Woman, 3 children seriously injured in crash

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman and three children are in serious condition after a crash in rural Ste Genevieve County, Missouri.
The crash happened on Route Y, west of Saddleback Trail Rd. on Tuesday, Dec. 31.
Emergency crews were called to the scene around 11:19 a.m.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 31-year-old Laura Farris, of Ste. Genevieve, was driving when her SUV went off the right side of the road.
Farris overcorrected and the SUV flipped down an embankment on the left side of the road.
Farris and three children, ages 9, 7, and 5, were all flown to St. Louis hospitals with serious injuries.
Troopers report no one in the vehicle was wearing a seat belt.
