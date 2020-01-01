What you need to know Jan. 1

(KFVS) - Happy New Year! It is Wednesday, Jan. 1.
The first day of 2020 will be breezy, but slightly warmer.
Lisa Michaels says today will be nice with mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the low to mid 50s.
Gusty winds could reach 25 mph and cause wind chill values in the 20s and 30s before noon and 40s by the afternoon.
Clouds will move into the Heartland tonight.
Rain moves in Thursday morning and sticks with us through Saturday morning.
The weekend is looking cooler with highs in the 30s.
- Emergency crews battle a late night fire at the Walmart in Harrisburg, Ill.
- A woman and three children are in serious condition after a crash in rural Ste Genevieve County.
- Illinois State Police are trying to track down the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Metropolis, Ill.
- U.S. troops have fired tear gas to disperse pro-Iran protesters gathered outside the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad for a second day.
- Illinois is now the 11th state allowing the sale and use of recreational marijuana. Officials across the state are preparing for the new law regarding marijuana.
- A Heartland Marne gave military coins to mechanics who fixed his truck for free while he was on active duty.
- Police arrested a Florida man for stealing a Dr. Pepper after he crashed into a bar.
