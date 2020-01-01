385 students receive scholarships from Heartland college

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A Heartland college awards over $855,000 in scholarship money to 385 students, for the 2019-2020 academic year.
West Kentucky Community and Technical College (WKCTC) announced the awards on Jan. 1, in a press release.
According to the executive director of the Paducah Junior College (PJC), the charitable foundation for WKCTC, Lee Emmons. More than 1,300 scholarship applications were submitted.
WKCTC expanded eligibility for academic scholarships for the 2020-21 academic year, applications are currently being accepted.
The scholarships will now be offered to high school seniors who apply with a 21 ACT score and 3.0 GPA or above, and enroll full-time at WKCTC.
“This change expands eligibility to include a significantly greater number of applicants and will reward hard-working students who have commendable academic achievements along with rewarding the very top students,” Emmons said.
In addition to merit-based scholarships for incoming freshmen, WKCTC offers need-based, program-specific, and other scholarships, including those designated for non-traditional and current students.
A full list of those who received a scholarship can be seen on the schools website.
