“It’s a historical moment.” Dozens wait in line to buy recreational pot in Illinois

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - At the strike of midnight on Jan. 1, 2020, Illinois became the 11th state to legally sell recreational marijuana.
In southern Illinois, more than 100 people lined-up outside of the Harbory Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Marion to be the first to buy recreational pot.
The line of customers wrapped around three sides of the building and flowed out into the road leading to the dispensary.
Some customers brought chairs to wait in before Harbory opened its doors at approximately 9:50 a.m.
One of the first customers said, “It’s a historical moment. So I just had to be the first one in there. It felt great. I’ve got a big smile on my face. I just love it.”
Others waited in line to purchase marijuana for medical reasons. Many said they could not afford to get a medical marijuana card, so this was a less expensive option.
Harbory’s recreational marijuana license was approved Nov. 19.
Two other medical cannabis dispensaries in southern Illinois have also been approved by the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) to sell recreational marijuana.
IDFPR announced on Tuesday, Dec. 31 that Thrive Anna and Thrive Harrisburg were issued adult use licenses.
At this time, 46 medical marijuana dispensaries have been issued ‘same-site’ licenses to sell recreational marijuana to Illinois residents who are at least 21-years-old.
IDFPR said more applications for cannabis licenses will be accepted in the coming months.
There are 75 adult use cannabis licenses available.
Illinois adult residents can legally possess 30 grams of cannabis flower, five grams of cannabis oil or 500 milligrams of THC in cannabis-infused products.
