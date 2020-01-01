Rain expected for the next couple of days

Clouds will take over the area tonight, especially after midnight. Most of us will see our overnight lows around midnight, then temperatures will slowly rise as the clouds take over. Lows tonight will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Rain will spread northward through the day on Thursday and continue into Friday as well. As the precipitation comes to an end late Friday night, we could see a few snowflakes, but we aren’t expecting any accumulation. Colder temperatures are expected on Saturday with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s