Police searching for driver in deadly hit-and-run crash

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police (ISP) is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash in Metropolis.
According to ISP, Jackie D. Laird, 48, of Metropolis, was walking on Butler St. when he was struck by a white passenger vehicle around 6:39 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31.
An ambulance rushed Laird to a local hospital where he later died.
ISP said that Laird was hit by an unknown white passenger vehicle.
An investigation into the crash continues.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Illinois State Police District 22 at 618-845-3740.
