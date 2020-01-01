Murray State looks for home win vs UTM

YOUTH MOVEMENT: Both of these teams have relied heavily on their freshmen this year. Tevin Brown, DaQuan Smith and Demond Robinson have combined to score 39 percent of Murray State's points this season and 49 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For UT Martin, Parker Stewart, Quintin Dove, Miles Thomas and Eman Sertovic have collectively accounted for 59 percent of all UT Martin scoring.SOLID STEWART: Stewart has connected on 39.1 percent of the 87 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 11 for 25 over the last three games. He's also converted 69.8 percent of his foul shots this season.