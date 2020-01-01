Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CST

ACTRESS-MURDER CHARGE
`Captain America' actress charged with killing mom in Kansas
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — An actress who had a small role in the movie “Captain America: The First Avenger" is accused of fatally stabbing her mother inside a suburban Kansas City home. The Kansas City Star reports that 38-year-old Mollie Fitzgerald was arrested Tuesday by police in Olathe, Kansas. She's charged with second-degree murder in the death of 68-year-old Patricia “Tee” Fitzgerald. Authorities say she was found dead on Dec. 20 inside her Olathe home. A relative says Patricia Fitzgerald was in the process of moving back to the Kansas City area after living in the Houston area for several decades.
PLANE CRASH-TWO KILLED
Victims of Johnson County plane crash identified
An investigation continues after a small plane crashed during takeoff from an airport near Kansas City, killing the pilot and a passenger. The Kansas Highway Patrol identified the victims as the pilot, 48-year-old Jonathan J. Vannatta of Maumelle, Arkansas, and 43-year-old passenger Darcy L. Matthews of Belton, Texas. The Federal Aviation Administration registry lists Vannatta as co-owner of the plane. The accident happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday at Johnson County Executive Airport. The plane was on fire when emergency responders arrived. FAA spokesman Tony Molinaro says the single-engine Mooney M20S crashed "under unknown circumstances" shortly after departing from the airport.
CARBON EMISSIONS
Kansas' embrace of wind energy helps it reduce CO2 emissions
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas has been able to reduce its carbon-dioxide emissions for a 10th straight year, largely due to the rapid adoption of wind energy and a slow move away from coal powered electricity. The Kansas News Service reports that about 36% of all electricity produced in Kansas is from wind, the highest percentage of any U.S. state. Just this year, Kansas saw four new wind farms, adding enough capacity to power 190,000 homes for a year. A Natural Resources Defense Council board member says the move to renewable energy and subsequent decrease in carbon-dioxide emissions will be vital to reducing the impacts of climate change.
KANSAS-CRIMINAL JUSTICE OVERHAUL
AG: Treatment funding key to Kansas criminal justice reform
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas' top law enforcement official advocates higher spending on for the mentally ill and treating substance abuse. Attorney General Derek Schmidt says the extra funding is crucial to reforming the state's criminal justice system. Schmidt contends extra funding for such services will deal with underlying problems fueling many offenders' crimes. He said local officials frequently face a bad choice of locking up someone who'd benefit more from treatment or leaving that person in the community to cause more harm. There's interest in changing the criminal justice system because state prisons are full and the inmate population is expected to keep growing.
BURNING CAR-WOMEN RESCUED
Wichita officer helps pull 2 women from crashed, burning car
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita police officer helped pull two women from a burning car after the driver crashed and ran away. The Wichita Eagle reports that the 25-year-old driver of the car was arrested near the accident early Tuesday morning. Wichita Police Officer Charley Davidson said the car was going north on a street in east Wichita when it crashed into a concrete retaining wall near U.S. 400. The car's engine compartment caught fire with a 37-year-old woman and a 31-year-old woman still inside. An officer pulled them to safety. A handgun was found in the car and cocaine was found nearby.
NEW WICHITA MAYOR-PAC
Incoming Wichita mayor's gala to raise money for wife's PAC
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita's incoming mayor is planning a formal gala to celebrate his inauguration next month that will raise money for a political action committee run by his wife. Mayor-elect Brandon Whipple's plans include sponsorships of up to $2,500 for his Jan. 11 celebration, The Wichita Eagle reports. Whipple said the money won't be used for his benefit and contributors to the Wichita's Future PAC will be disclosed in reports filed with the state ethics commission. Whipple's wife is the PAC's chairwoman and treasurer. The mayor-elect said the PAC could finance social media surveys, town hall meetings and coffee with the mayor.
ELDERLY WOMAN DEATH-HOMELESS MAN
Homeless man charged in death of 72-year-old Wichita woman
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A homeless man has been charged with killing a 72-year-old Wichita woman during a sexual assault. Fifty-five-year-old John Pepper was charged Monday in Sedgwick County District Court with capital murder in the death of Rita Golden. The Wichita Eagle reports that prosecutors allege her death occurred during the commission of an aggravated criminal sodomy. Pepper has been jailed on burglary and theft charges stemming from an unrelated incident. Golden was found unresponsive in her home in July. Prosecutors allege in court documents that “the victim was particularly vulnerable due to age, infirmity, or reduced physical or mental capacity.”