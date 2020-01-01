Joint investigation leads to arrest of two people

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A joint drug investigation between Graves, McCracken and Fulton County Sheriff’s Offices, have led to the arrest of two people.
On Tuesday Dec. 31, around 5 p.m. authorities from both Graves and Fulton Counties, served a search warrant at a home on Melody Ln.
When authorities entered the home, they found two people inside Gary S. Hobbs, 67, and Gena M Fox, 37, of Salem Ky.
Fox was located in the bathroom attempting to flush a large amount of Methamphetamine down the toilet. A search of Fox, also found, two more plastic baggies that contained Methamphetamine.
Authorities also found inside the home, multiple Methamphetamine smoking pipes, along with a small amount of Marijuana, along with an undisclosed amount of cash.
An investigation found that Methamphetamine was being sold from the residence, both Hobbs and Fox were arrested and taken to the Graves County Jail.
Fox has been charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Hobbs has been charged with, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
An investigation continues.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.