Herrin Ill. man receives Lifetime Achievement Award

HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) -A Herrin Ill. man is being recognized for his over three decades of service to the Illinois State Police (ISP), by being awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award.
According to a release, ISP awarded Sam Garnati, with the award, that represented his 34 years of service to ISP, and his life long dedication to southern Illinois.
Garnati, a World War 2 Army Veteran, and joined the Illinois State Police in 1949, he retired as desk sergeant in 1983.
When the ISP established a Lifetime Achievement Award, the first recipient was an easy choice Garnati, who is now 96.
Garnati and his late wife, have served the Herrin community for many years. They both served in every area of the community, from a pantry, to the Herrinfesta Italia and the Williamson County Child Advocacy Center.
Garnati would like to hear from his friends. Cards can be sent to Sam Garnati at 1004 W. Adams, Herrin, IL 62948.
