Harrisburg dispensary set to sell recreational marijuana on New Year’s Day

HARRISBURG, Ill. (WFIE) - On New Year’s Day, Illinois will ring in a new era, and dispensaries will be able to sell recreational marijuana.
Local dispensaries say they're expecting lines out the door.
"Be patient, limits are scarce. And we'll get through this and eventually, the supply will match the demand," said George Naumovski, the Agent in Charge for Thrive.
Thrive is a marijuana dispensary in Harrisburg that's ready for this change as those in the state can now buy 30 grams of marijuana.
“With the influx of new customers, we couldn’t be running efficiently the way we were set up before,” said Naumovski.
Thrive won't only be seeing an influx of customers in the state.
"We're allowed to sell out of state," said Naumovski.
People can purchase 15 grams if you're out of state, but it can't be taken across state lines.
Thrive says only those 21 and older can enter their store and must have a valid ID.
