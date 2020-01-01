First Alert: Breezy New Year’s Day

(KFVS) - The first day of 2020 will be breezy, but slightly warmer.
Lisa Michaels says today will be nice with mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the low to mid 50s.
Gusty winds could reach 25 mph and cause wind chill values in the 20s and 30s before noon and 40s by the afternoon.
Clouds will move into the Heartland tonight.
Rain moves in Thursday morning and sticks with us through Saturday morning.
The weekend is looking cooler with highs in the 30s.
