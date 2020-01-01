Fire inside Harrisburg, Ill. Walmart under investigation

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - The Walmart in Harrisburg, Illinois has water and smoke damage after a late night fire inside the store on New Year’s Eve.
According to Harrisburg Fire Captain Rick Mallady, the fire broke out around 11:30 p.m.
When crews arrived at the scene, the store’s sprinkler system already had the flames contained.
Firefighters left the scene around 2:30 a.m.
No one was hurt.
No word on what caused the fire, but the cause is under investigation.
Fire crews with Carrier Mills, Equality and Shawneetown assisted at the scene with mutual aid.
Crews used a mobile ventilation fan for smoke removal.
According to Walmart at 9 a.m., the Harrisburg location is closed and there is not a time frame on when the store will reopen.
The retailer wants to make sure the store is safe for customers and employees before they return to the location.
In a statement, Walmart said, “We’re grateful no costumers or associates were hurt and appreciate the quick response of local firefighters and law enforcement.”
