Arrest made in shooting during armed robbery near De Soto Mo.

Shooting arrest in Jefferson County
By Olivia Grelle | December 31, 2019 at 6:21 PM CST - Updated December 31 at 10:11 PM

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announces the charges, and arrest in a shooting, that happened during an armed robbery on Dec. 19, near Desoto.

The sheriff’s office said, that Caleb Schanz, 24, of Pevely, is accused of forcing his way into a home on the 3600 block of Glenview with numerous other suspects. Schanz is accused of shooting a victim in the leg, while the other suspects took money from the home. Schanz is also accused of grabbing a second victim by the hair and holding a handgun to her head.

Schanz was taken to the Jefferson County Jail, were he is charged with robbery, assault, burglary, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon.

