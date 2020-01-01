Arrest made in shooting during armed robbery near De Soto Mo.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announces the charges, and arrest in a shooting, that happened during an armed robbery on Dec. 19, near Desoto.
The sheriff’s office said, that Caleb Schanz, 24, of Pevely, is accused of forcing his way into a home on the 3600 block of Glenview with numerous other suspects. Schanz is accused of shooting a victim in the leg, while the other suspects took money from the home. Schanz is also accused of grabbing a second victim by the hair and holding a handgun to her head.
Schanz was taken to the Jefferson County Jail, were he is charged with robbery, assault, burglary, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.