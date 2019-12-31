Single case of Legionnaires Disease at Illinois Veterans Home

QUINCY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs (IDVA) and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) are investigating a single case of Legionnaires’ disease in a resident at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy (IVHQ).
In a statement, the IVHQ said the resident has received medical treatment, and is recovering at the facility.
No other cases have been found at IVHQ, and the facility continues to monitor its residents for respiratory illness.
From 2015 to 2018, 13 people died from the disease at IVHQ.
IDPH infections disease staff, are working with the facility to further investigate the resident’s illness.
While the facility has notified residents, staff, and caregivers about the disease.
IVHQ will continue to operate its water management program. Staff implements the best practices to control the growth and spread of the waterborne pathogens, that can cause Legionnaire’s disease.
The facility continues to watch for Legionella by watching residents and reviewing water quality data on an ongoing basis.
Legionella bacteria occurs naturally in the environment. Water containing Legionella can be through cooling towers, showers, hot tubs, and decorative fountains, and can cause Legionnaire’s disease, a serious lung infection (pneumonia) when inhaled. Legionnaires’ disease is not passed from person to person. Illnesses are most commonly associated with buildings or structures that have complex water systems like hotels, hospitals, long-term care facilities, and cruise ships. The bacteria can become a health concern when they grow and spread in human-made water systems, like hot tubs, cooling towers, hot water tanks, large plumbing systems, and decorative fountains. Most healthy people do not get Legionnaires’ disease after being exposed to Legionella bacteria.
More information about Legionnaires’ disease can be found on the IDPH website and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
