Shots fired call turns into burglary arrest in Benton, Ill., no gun found

BENTON, Ill. (KFVS) - Several departments responded to a call about shots fired in Benton, Illinois Monday morning on Dec. 30.
After an investigation a juvenile was charged with burglary to a vehicle.
According to police, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and several officers from the West City Police Department also responded.
They searched the area in the 1100 block of Fairland Street but no gun was found
Police said there was no sign that shots were fired in the area.
During the investigation they did come across a juvenile accused of breaking into a vehicle.
The juvenile admitted to the break-in.
Police said he took a black duffle bag from the vehicle containing a chainsaw with the bar removed and climbing gear.
The juvenile was not found with a gun and denies having a gun.
A hearing is set for Dec. 31 for the suspect.
