Sesser PD to give free rides home for NYE

SESSER, Ill. (KFVS) - The Sesser Police Department has announced they will once again be assisting those that need a ride home on the night of New Years Eve.
They encourage people not to drink and drive and to be responsible.
Those that don't cooperate and drink and drive will still get a ride but it will be to jail instead.
Sesser Police Chief Ryan White said they will have officers out and ready to assist those that request a ride home.
"We wanted to ensure that everybody can celebrate the holidays but not endangering the lives of others while driving impaired," White said. "We just want to give them the opportunity to make a good decision."
White said it's important that officers have good relations with their community.
"It lets them know that we're there to help," White said. "There's lots of variables in this job and we at least want them to know that we're there."
This is Sesser PD's fifth year helping give rides home for the new year.
If you are a resident of Sesser and need a ride home, you can call central dispatch at 618-724-2424 between the hours of 7 p.m. on December 31 to 3 a.m. on January 1.
Other Heartland Police Departments are partnering with volunteers to make sure everyone gets home safe.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.