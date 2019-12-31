Quiet weather expected as we ring in 2020

Mainly clear skies expected tonight with chilly temperatures. All in all, it looks like a nice end to the year with quiet weather. As we ring in 2020, temperatures will be close to the freezing mark. Mostly areas will drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s by daybreak tomorrow. Highs on the first day of the year look nice, and above average. Highs will top out in the lower to mid 50s with southwesterly breeze. Rain moves in early Thursday morning and sticks with us through Friday too. A few flurries and rain showers hang into the first part of Saturday. Much colder air will take over the Heartland for your Saturday forecast with many areas not making it out of the 30s.