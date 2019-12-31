New Madrid County officials investigating fuel card theft

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A suspect or multiple suspects are wanted in a fuel car theft investigation in New Madrid County, Missouri.
According to officials with the sheriff’s department they are investigating the theft of two fuel cards from Nutrien Ag Solutions on US Highway 61 in Portageville, Mo.
Cards were taken from two tricks on the property on Dec. 23 around 6 p.m.
Officials said the cards have been turned off by the card company.
They were used at Phillips 66 in Portageville, Pilot Truck Stop in Marston, Mo., MFA Oil in Lilbourn, Mo. and a Kroger Fuel in Blytheville, Ark.
The suspect or multiple suspects are driving a grey GMC/Chevrolet Ext-Cab Truck possibly an early 2000 model.
Officials said one suspect entered the Pilot Truck Stop in Marston and is a middle-aged black male with short hair.
Any information can be forwarded to Sgt. Joshua Johnson at jjohnson23@mocic.riss.net or 573-748-2516 or Lt. Danny Ware at dware@mocic.riss.net
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.