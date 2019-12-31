Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. CST

PLANE CRASH-TWO KILLED
2 dead in plane crash near suburban Kansas City airport
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Highway Patrol says two people have died in a small plane crash near a suburban Kansas City airport. The plane went down near the Johnson County Executive Airport Tuesday afternoon. Overland Park police say the plane was on fire when officers from the region arrived. Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Tony Molinaro said a single-engine Mooney M20S crashed "under unknown circumstances" shortly after leaving the airport. The aircraft was destroyed. Further information was not immediately available.
POLICE SHOOTING-MISSOURI
Missouri police: Cop fatally shot man who hit him with car
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Police in suburban St. Louis have shot and killed someone who authorities say drove a stolen vehicle into an officer. The Chesterfield officer is hospitalized with what authorities are calling non-life-threatening injuries after Tuesday's altercation outside an outlet mall. Chesterfield, Missouri, police were called to Chesterfield Outlets around 1 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a suspicious person. Police say four people got into a stolen vehicle. Arriving officers tried to stop the vehicle. Police say the driver drove into one officer, rolling him onto the hood. That officer fired into the vehicle, killing the driver. St. Louis County police are investigating.
REFUGEES-MISSOURI CONSENT
Gov. Parson consents to Missouri taking in refugees
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Gov. Mike Parson says Missouri will consent to taking in lawfully admitted refugees. Parson announced his decision Tuesday in response to an executive order issued in September by President Donald Trump that required governors to publicly agree to accept refugees. Refugees would not be allowed to automatically come to states where governors refuse consent, even if cities and counties welcome them. Parson said in a statement that Missouri would agree to continue to resettle lawfully admitted refugees in communities that request them. He noted the state has a long history of refugee resettlement and many former refugees have become vital members of their communities.
ST. LOUIS-KILLING
Man's death is 194th homicide in St. Louis this year
St. Louis police are investigating the shooting death of a man on the city's north side _ the 194th killing in the city this year. Police were called to a report of a shooting Monday night and found the victim inside a vehicle near O'Fallon Park. Police say 46-year-old Brian Hawkins had been shot several times. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The 194 homicides is eight more than the 186 in 2018. For several years, St. Louis has had among the highest murder rates in the U.S.
GENDER IDENTITY-CLOTHING
Clothing library helps students match gender identity
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Two St. Louis University students have founded what they call a clothing library that helps students find outfits that match their gender identity. St. Louis Public Radio reports that the student-led Queer Closet allows transgender and gender-nonconforming people to rent or buy affordable clothing that helps them feel more comfortable. The Queer Closet started in a dorm room. Last year, the effort received $1,800 from a university grant program that supports student-led service projects. The money allowed the closet's founders to move into the office of the LGBTQ student organization Rainbow Alliance.
BODY FOUND-MISSING WOMAN
Body of missing 19-year-old woman found near Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Authorities have found the body of a missing 19-year-old woman and are investigating her death as a homicide. Officers discovered the body Mackenna Milhon on Monday afternoon outside a home north of Springfield. Police and the Greene County Sheriff's Office said she had been reported missing Dec. 20. Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott described her death in a news release as a “horrible tragedy” He said detectives are working with police to determine what happened. The Missouri State Highway Patrol previously had issued an Endangered Person Advisory for Milhon, saying she was last seen getting into a black vehicle at a gas station in Springfield.
BODY FOUND
Body found in submerged truck ID'd as missing man
WARRENTON, Mo. (AP) — Authorities have confirmed that a body found inside a truck pulled from the Missouri River in eastern Missouri was that of a 22-year-old man who had been missing since July. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that dental records confirmed the identity of Nathaniel Ashby of Warrenton. The truck was pulled from the river near Treolar on Sunday. The pickup was detected in August when a fire department performed a training exercise on the river using sonar equipment. Persistent rain kept the river level too high and the current too fast for drivers to retrieve the truck until Sunday.
BC-MO-DEER-WASTING DISEASE
7 cases of chronic wasting disease confirmed in SE Missouri
Fall sampling has found seven deer that suffered from chronic wasting disease in two southeast Missouri counties. KFVS-TV reported that the testing was completed in Ste. Genevieve and Perry counties on deceased deer that were brought to sampling stations. Chronic wasting disease is similar to mad cow disease. It attacks the brains of deer and causes the animals to grow thin, act abnormally and eventually die. The disease threatens the deer hunting industry throughout the Midwest. The disease had been found in about half of U.S. states.