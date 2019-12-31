Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. CST

SHAWNEE, Kan. (AP) — A former Kansas City area TV meteorologist has announced plans to seek a Kansas Senate seat being vacated by the retirement of one of the Legislature's most conservative members. Mike Thompson, who served as chief meteorologist for WDAF until he retired last year, announced Monday that he is seeking the District 10 seat being vacated in mid-January by Republican Mary Pilcher-Cook. She announced Friday that she is resigning. Thompson, of Shawnee, said he plans to seek the appointment to fill the remainder of Pilcher-Cook’s term and then run in the primary for a chance at a full four years in November 2020.