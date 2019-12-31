Illinois State Rifle Association addresses questions about gun ownership and recreational marijuana

ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Illinois State Rifle Association (ISRA) addressed potential questions, regrading the use of recreational marijuana and firearms ownership.
On Dec. 31, Ed Sullivan, ISRA Lobbyist and former Illinois State Legislator, released a statement about gun ownership and using recreational marijuana.
In the statement Sullivan said that this information should not be used as legal advice, and that the ISRA did not take an opinion for or against the new cannabis law. Sullivan said the mission of the ISRA was to protect 2nd Amendment Rights.
The statement gave a detailed outline about purchasing, and being in possession of a Firearms Owners Identification Card (FOID), while using recreational marijuana .
In the statement the ISRA said they have confirmed with Illinois State Police will not revoke Firearms Owners’ Identification cards based solely on a person’s legal use of adult-use cannabis.
To read the full statement given by Sullivan, with more in dept details about the new cannabis law and gun ownership, along with debunking social media post can been seen on the ISRA website.
Other information regarding the new recreational marijuana law, including information from law enforcement, and lawmakers can be read here.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.