Ill. law enforcement, lawmakers prepare as new marijuana law takes effect in 2020

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Illinois lawmakers and law enforcement officials are taking measures to prepare for a new law regarding marijuana that will take effect January 1, 2020.
The Illinois House approved legalized recreational marijuana use on Friday, May 31.
Governor JB Pritzker (D-Il) signed adult-use cannabis regulation legislation on Dec. 4
More than a dozen cultivation centers for cannabis have been approved by the Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA). Even in the Heartland, one licensed marijuana cultivation center is hard at work, all in preparation for the legalization in January.
With the new law, businesses are starting to figure out how they’ll adapt in the work place.
According to Illinois State Police, officials are prepared and training has been sent out across the state.
State police broke down driving regulations in regard to the law.
- Driving while high will remain illegal.
- A person may not use or possess cannabis while in a vehicle unless it is secured in a sealed, odor-proof, child resistant container.
- Police said a person may not attempt any task under the influence that would result in malpractice, negligence or professional misconduct.
- People may not use cannabis in a public place or possess it on a school bus unless it is approved for medical purposes.
- Cannabis may not be used in a correctional center, school or home daycare.
- Only people over 21 may possess 30 grams of cannabis flower, five grams of cannabis oil or 500 milligrams of THC in cannabis-infused products.
- A person 21 and older may not use it near a person younger than 21.
- Cannabis may not be used anywhere prohibited by Smoke Free Illinois.
Closer to the Heartland, Metropolis Police made a Facebook post including down-to-earth, potential real-world situations to consider as the new law takes effect.
Ahead of January 1, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker’s office has announced the first wave of cannabis expungements.
Pritzker granted 11,017 pardons for low-level cannabis convictions.
Law enforcement including state police will automatically expunge arrest records that did not result in a conviction up to 30 grams of cannabis.
This applies to arrests for possession, manufacture, delivery and possession with intent to deliver, according to the Governor’s office.
However, the arrests may not be associated with another arrest for a violent offense. About 572,000 arrest records are eligible for expungement.
Agencies are to expunge these records according to the following statutory timeline:
- By Jan. 1, 2021: records of arrest between Jan. 1, 2013 – effective date;
- By Jan. 1, 2023: records of arrest between Jan. 1, 2000 – Jan. 1, 2013;
- By Jan. 1, 2025: records of arrest prior to Jan. 1, 2000.
An initial wave of 1,000 convictions were expunged earlier this month.
