Heartland businesses prepare for New Year’s Eve events

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Tuesday is a huge night, it’s the end of a decade.
One Heartland restaurant spent all week preparing for the New Year’s Eve festivities.
Hosting a New Year’s Eve party is not a simple task.
“All week we’ve been kind of finalizing the menu, ordering product in, getting all the wine glasses and champagne flutes out and getting them, all polished up,” said Keller Ford, managing partner for Top of the Marq.
Top of the Marq in Cape Girardeau is hosting its first New Years Eve event with lots of food and music.
“Garlic studded prime rib and the other is a herd marinated pork loin and then also we have a full cold bar with oysters, roasted shrimp, scallops’ and crab,” said Matt Wessel, Executive Chef.
Ford said Tuesday will be a little more intimate.
“If you don’t want to go out a fight the masses in a really packed venue, we wanted to have a more intimate dinner up here,” he said.
Wessel said he has been at it for a few days now.
“Feeding a 150 people, you know, usually want to take a couple days to get ready, especially when you’re dealing with bulk meats prime rib stuff like that, you have to marinate that stuff,” he said.
Ford said he is ready to ring in the New Year.
“Jerry ford trio [will be there] from 8 to 11 and then we are just going to turn the sound system up after that, have wonderful drinks, great bartenders, great food, great atmosphere,” he said.
Other places in the Heartland are having New Year’s Eve Events:
Missouri
Cape Girardeau
Isle Casino is throwing a 70′s themed party, started at noon on Tuesday and goes until 3 a.m.
Dogwood Social has a New Year’s Eve party starting at 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Illinois
Carbondale
The Cellar is hosting a New Year’s Eve party starting at 8 p.m to 3 a.m
The Knights of Columbus is throwing a Roaring Twenties New Year’s Eve Masquerade starting at 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
