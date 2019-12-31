First Alert: New Year’s Eve looking clear and chilly

(KFVS) - The last day of 2019 will start off as cloudy with stronger winds causing temperatures to feel like the 20s and 30s.
Lisa Michaels says we’ll have mostly sunny skies this afternoon except clouds staying in our northern counties.
Winds will still be strong today and may gust as high as 25mph out of the west.
This will make wind chill values in the 30s the rest of this afternoon.
Tonight (New Year's Eve), it will be mostly clear with temperatures dropping feeling like the upper 20s by midnight.
We will warm back into the 50s by the end of the week and have rain return.
