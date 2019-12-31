Attempted child abduction report made, man arrested on hijacking charge in Ill.

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in Marion, Illinois after a report was made of an attempted child abduction.
Frederick J. Todd, 49 of the Madison County/St. Clair County area is charged with attempted vehicle hijacking and aggravated battery.
Police were called out on Dec. 30 for a report of an attempted child abduction at the Kroger Gas area.
When police arrived they had gotten several reported of Todd looking into several vehicles.
They also learned that Todd attempted to get the keys from a woman.
The woman fought back and suffered cuts to her hand but did not require medical attention.
Police said Todd walked away from her after the brief struggle.
Police said video and investigation show that Todd was looking to commit a vehicle theft.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.