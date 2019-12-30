Breezy and Cool Monday

Partly cloudy skies today with breezy winds out of the west and wind chills feeling like the 30s all day! Actual air temperatures will max out in the low to mid 40s. Wind gusts may be as strong as 30mph. Clouds will be clearing as we head into the evening.
Seasonably warm temperatures will continue through this week. The 50s will return by the end of the week accompanied by showers and a possible isolated thunderstorm by Thursday/Friday.
New Years Eve looks to be dry but cold during the night.
-Lisa
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.