11-year-old Jackson boy receives new heart, discharged from hospital

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - Jimmy Williams, 11, has had to endure a lot these past several months with his heart condition.
He recently received his new heart and was discharged from the hospital after the Christmas holiday.
It was August 23, 2019 that Jimmy was admitted to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital with a diagnosis of pediatric cardiomyopathy.
Jimmy lives in Jackson, Mo with his parents, Jim and Shana Williams.
When Jimmy was diagnosed, the family said it was a scary time for him and all of his family and friends.
They called out for support and prayers and set up the Jimmy Williams’ Prayer Warriors page for that support and to update everyone on his progress.
Shana Williams said it’s important they help spread the message of pediatric cardiomyopathy to help others if they have a loved one that might be going through something similar.
"Jimmy almost died from it," Shana Williams said. "We took him to the doctors several times and they never thought once to look at his heart. It's often found too late. Kids that have pediatric cardiomyopathy normally show signs similar to asthma. Which that was what they were treating Jimmy for initially. Then he got progressively worse."
After the diagnosis, Shana states they had an excellent team of doctors, nurses and healthcare professionals working with them.
On December 11, they received the long awaited news that a heart was available. Surgery was then scheduled for 5 p.m. on December 12.
After a long 13 hours filled with prayers, worries and waiting, Jimmy's surgery was complete.
"Jimmy rocked this surgery like we knew he would," Beth Becker Daughtery said. "The doctors said that everything looks great and he did awesome. PRAISE THE LORD!"
Jimmy now is recovering and undergoing physical therapy to help strengthen and to better adapt to his new heart.
Jimmy and his family are currently temporarily living in St. Louis to be able to visit the hospital for tests on a frequent basis.
They are hoping to be released and move back to their home in Jackson in the next several weeks.
“Guys, we are on our way to recovery and we aren’t looking back,” Shana Williams said in an online post. “Continue to pray for our donors family. They gave Jimmy the perfect heart and another chance at life. #givelife”
