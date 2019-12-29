Small businesses still seeing shoppers after Christmas

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s still busy for area stores as shopping continues after the Christmas holiday.
Many businesses still have sales inviting people to shop.
Right now shoppers are taking advantage of post Christmas sales across the Heartland and many businesses are still seeing steady sales.
“Really since just the day after Christmas, we’ve had just a nice steady stream of customers coming through,” Summers-Lane Boutique co-owner Heather Summers said. “Really, this is just a great destination to shop.”
A customer we talked with said she shops in Uptown Jackson frequently, even for presents.
"Well we actually have one more Christmas celebration," Wini Moran said. "So we are looking for a couple more gifts still."
Moran is even preparing for next year's Christmas.
“Buying ahead, thinking ahead. So wrapping paper, just ornaments or decorations you can use next year,” Moran said. “So definitely thinking ahead for next year.”
Summers said shopping at local small businesses also attracts dollars to the community.
"You really are just helping people by visiting the local businesses," Summers said. "You can come here and go across the street and we have several other shops to choose from."
Downtown Cape Girardeau also saw many shoppers on Saturday. Some even from out of town visiting family.
We spoke with Lisa Wase who is from Grapevine, TX who made the trip to Cape Girardeau and spent her day in stores downtown.
"There's some really neat stuff in here," Lisa Wise said. "I just picked up this bright purse which is like expensive, for $30 bucks."
Summer hopes people continue shopping with small businesses in the new year as well.
“You’re going to get that personal service and extra care with your shopping,” Summers said.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.