Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in Kansas City say they are investigating as a homicide the death of a woman whose body was found last week along a roadside. The body of 28-year-old Renita Thompson was found Dec. 21 by family members who had reported her missing days earlier. Her body was found just a block west of Interstate 435 in the Strupwood neighborhood. Police said her body was out of view from traffic on the road. Police have not said how she died, but confirmed Friday that her death was a homicide. Police are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.