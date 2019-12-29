Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran is preparing to take over as chairman of the Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee in January. The Kansas City Star reports that the Republican's top issues will be suicide prevention and ensuring veterans get the care they deserve when suffering from cancer and other illnesses tied to toxic exposure. He says he will be leaning on veterans to help him set the committee's agenda. He's served on the committee since joining the Senate in 2011 and says most of the veterans legislation he's pursued has originated with Kansas veterans. He will replace retired Georgia GOP Sen. Johnny Isakson.