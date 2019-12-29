Kentucky teen hopes widely shared Facebook post keeps charitable momentum going

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - A Kentucky teen’s story has gone viral for her Christmas generosity after her mother shared it all on Facebook. Now thousands of shares later, they’re hoping that more will wish to perform their own charitable acts.
Jessica Durphy started out the Facebook post by saying she struggled to decide whether or not she would even post it. It now has nearly 70,000 shares and 90,000 likes and reactions.
Durphy said this Christmas, instead of presents, her daughter Olivia wanted to donate money to a nonprofit.
She said as it turns out, her daughter ended up being far more blessed by what she got than any gift her mother could have given her.
Letters from children that were helped by the nonprofit ‘BUY A TREE. CHANGE A LIFE’.
Durphy said it’s an organization dedicated to getting children in Cambodia off the streets by putting them in an orphanage, feeding them, and giving them a good education.
The letters thanked Olivia, saying things like, “I have a chance to study in a good school, have food to eat, and a place to live.”
There about five letters in total.
You can see the emotion from Olivia in the pictures shared from her mother as she received the letters on Christmas morning.
According to the nonprofit’s Facebook page, Olivia participated in the program through Man O’ War Church in Lexington.
Her mom tells us she’s working with the organization to help spread the word. They’ve also set up a GoFundMe page if you’d like to donate in Olivia’s spirit.
