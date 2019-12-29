First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

We’re in for a soggy Sunday as a strong weather system moves across the region. Although the severe storm threat has pushed east, the heavy rainfall threat has not. Periods of rain will continue today and even into tonight before drier (and much cooler) air blows in from the west overnight. Flash Flood Watches continue until midnight for Ky and SE Illinois where additional rainfall is expected to be the heaviest (along with NW Tennessee). We will be a bit cooler and less humid today behind a weak cold front….but it will still be quite mild for December with highs in the low 60s. Showers should finally end by about midnight…and colder and drier air will blow in from the west overnight leading to a chilly and breezy Monday morning.