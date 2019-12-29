First Alert: Another rainy day, before drier and cooler weather returns

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Sunday is expected to be rainy, before cooler weather returns.
Meteorologist Brain Alworth said that the threat of severe weather has moved out of the Heartland, but still expect heavy rain. Flash Flood Watches will continue into early Monday morning for Kentucky, Southern Illinois and North Western Tennessee, where the rainfall is expected to be the heaviest. Showers are expected to end just after midnight.
As a weak cold front has moved into the Heartland making temperatures a bit cooler and less humid for today. For Monday, chilly and breezy conditions are expected.
Looking forward to the New Year’s holiday, New Year’s Eve and Day look cold but dry. Another chance of rain is expected from Thursday into early Friday, followed by a cool and dry next weekend.
