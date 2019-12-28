Morning house fire in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Il. (KFVS) - On Dec. 28, around 5:45 a.m. the Carbondale Fire Department was dispatched to house fire at 314 W. Pecan Street.
The home was engulfed in flames and threatened the neighboring homes. involved with fire.
Fire crews worked to control and put out the blaze.
The neighboring homes were evacuated by fire crews and Carbondale Police Officers.
Off-duty fire crews were called to the scene to help extinguish the fire.
The fire was brought under control at around 6:19 a.m. There were no reported injuries to any firefighters.
All fire units cleared the scene at approximately 8:52 a.m.
The Carbondale Fire Department received assistance from the Carbondale Police Department, Jackson County Ambulance Service, Murphysboro Fire Department, and Ameren Electric.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.