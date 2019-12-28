Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Ethics Commission says a former Democratic leader who was an executive for one of the state's most populous counties broke campaign finance laws. The commission concluded that ex-Jackson County Executive Mike Sanders illegally used political contributions to pay personal cell phone bills. The Kansas City Star reports that the commission released an order Friday requiring Sanders to reimburse his campaign committee $2,500. Missouri law prohibits candidates from using campaign funds for personal expenses. Sanders and his wife, Georgia did not contest the commission's findings and agreed to the reimbursement. She was his campaign treasurer. He resigned as county executive in 2015.