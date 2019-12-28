Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

JAIL INMATE DEATH
St. Louis County jail inmate dies; 5th inmate death in 2019
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A St. Louis County jail inmate has died after a brief illness. County officials said 31-year-old Lo’von Mitchell died Friday at St. Louis University Hospital, where he was taken after complaining of a headache on Christmas Day and later falling unconscious. Mitchell was jailed on several charges, including unlawful use of a firearm from a vehicle, first-degree assault, assault on a law enforcement officer and armed criminal action. Between Jan. 18 and June 11, four inmates died at the same jail, the St. Louis County Justice Center, prompting several changes, including appointment of a new director in November.
EX-DEMOCRATIC LEADER-ETHICS ORDER
Missouri ethics panel says ex-Democratic leader broke law
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Ethics Commission says a former Democratic leader who was an executive for one of the state's most populous counties broke campaign finance laws. The commission concluded that ex-Jackson County Executive Mike Sanders illegally used political contributions to pay personal cell phone bills. The Kansas City Star reports that the commission released an order Friday requiring Sanders to reimburse his campaign committee $2,500. Missouri law prohibits candidates from using campaign funds for personal expenses. Sanders and his wife, Georgia did not contest the commission's findings and agreed to the reimbursement. She was his campaign treasurer. He resigned as county executive in 2015.
INTERSTATE SHOOTING
Second shooting in 2 weeks on I-270 stretch near St. Louis
HAZELWOOD, Mo. (AP) — Police area searching for suspects who opened fire on a car on a busy St. Louis County interstate highway, leaving three people injured. KMOV-TV reports that the shooting happened just before noon Friday on the same stretch of Interstate 270 where a man was fatally shot in a rolling gun battle two weeks ago. In the latest incident, someone shot into a gold Buick at I-270 and Lindbergh in Hazelwood. Officers found two men and a woman shot. They are hospitalized but a condition report was not immediately available.
PIZZERIA PASTOR-CHILD PORN
Former pizzeria owner gets 65 years for child porn
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The former owner of a St. Louis pizzeria has been sentenced to 65 years in prison for producing and possessing child pornography and coercing a minor into sexual activity. Loren Copp was convicted last year of eight counts of child sexual exploitation and enticement involving four victims. He was sentenced Friday. Federal prosecutors say Copp groomed and sexually abused two minor females who had been in his custody and recorded sex acts with a cell phone or video recorder. Copp also convinced others to send him explicit photos. Copp is a former pastor and karate instructor.
COLD CASE-CHARGES
Man charged in Missouri woman's 1987 killing
ST. CLAIR, Mo. (AP) — A man faces a second-degree murder charge in the 1987 killing of a young Missouri woman who was found dead near a highway with her hands tied to a rope around her neck. Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch for a story Friday that 64-year-old Kirby R. King was arrested Monday while visiting relatives near St. Clair, Missouri, southwest of St. Louis. He's accused of killing 22-year-old Karla Jane Delcour, whose body was found near St. Clair. King had lived in Missouri and Texas and moved frequently. He was apparently living in Gray Summit, Missouri, at the time of his arrest.
MISSOURI PRISON GUARDS-UNION
Missouri stops withholding union dues for prison guards
The state of Missouri has stopped withholding union dues from the bimonthly paychecks of prison guards in what the union’s grievance officer calls a “pitiful attempt to bankrupt” the labor organization. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the maneuver by Republican Gov. Mike Parson’s administration has left the Missouri Correctional Officers Association with a funding shortfall as it negotiates a new contract with the state for 5,000-plus guards and sergeants. The union and the state have been negotiating a new contract since the old one expired Sept. 18. Union members are working under terms of the old contract.
MEDICAL MARIJUANA
State awards license to grow medical marijuana in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri officials have granted licenses to 60 of the more than 500 companies that applied to grow marijuana for the state's fledgling medical cannabis industry. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced the winning applicants Thursday, just days after the state awarded licenses to companies seeking to transport cannabis products. Testing facilities were licensed earlier this month. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the winners included Blue Arrow Holdings LLC, a newly formed company that plans to retrofit a building in the long-shuttered Lempt Brewery complex in St. Louis to grow cannabis indoors.
MISSOURI FAMILY COURT-JUSTICE DEPARTMENT
Federal oversight of St. Louis County Family Court ends
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice is ending its oversight of the St. Louis County Family Court, saying the court is now in compliance with a 2016 agreement meant to ensure fair treatment of juveniles, especially black juveniles. The court on Thursday released a letter dated Dec. 16 in which a Justice Department official wrote that the required reforms have been implemented. The Justice Department's investigation cited racial inequities in the treatment of defendants and concerns that constitutional rights were often violated. The agreement required several changes, including doubling the number of defense attorneys available to represent indigent youths.