Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

ELECTION 2020-KENTUCKY SENATE
McGrath files to challenge McConnell in Senate race
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Democrat Amy McGrath has officially filed to challenge Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in Kentucky. Next year's Senate race looms as a bruising, big-spending campaign. McGrath said Friday that her party's victory in the Kentucky governor's race has given momentum to her own bid to unseat a Republican incumbent. In an interview with The Associated Press, McGrath touted her positions on health care and jobs. Those are the same issues that Andy Beshear highlighted in ousting GOP incumbent Matt Bevin in last month's election for governor. Democrat Mike Broihier also filed for the Senate race Friday. They join a crowded field of candidates.
CHARTER SCHOOL-DENIED
First charter school application in Kentucky rejected
NEWPORT, Ky. (AP) — The first charter school application filed in Kentucky has been unanimously denied. News outlets report Newport Independent Schools rejected the application Thursday night. The superintendent says the documents submitted by the proposed River Cities Academy lacked planning in multiple areas. A review committee says there was significant plagiarism in the application process. The committee also found a lack of authentic community support for the school. River Cities Academy can appeal the decision to the state board of education. The state approved charter schools in 2017 but a funding source for the schools hasn't been provided.
OFFICER SHOOTING
Man shot by police in Kentucky charged with attempted murder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police in Kentucky say a man who hit a police officer with a stolen vehicle was shot by the officer and faces attempted murder and other charges. Louisville police told news outlets that 40-year-old Thomas Brooks drove off in the vehicle, crashed and ran on foot before being apprehended Thursday. Brooks was taken to University Hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. Assistant Chief Robert Schroeder said another officer, who did not fire any rounds, was injured after hitting a utility pole during the chase. That officer and the one hit by the vehicle are expected to survive.
FATAL FIRE
Police: Man found dead inside burned home in Kentucky
PLEASUREVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police say a 67-year-old man has been found dead inside a home that burned. Police say they don't suspect foul play in the death of James Bullion of Pleasureville in Henry County. The fire was reported around 6 a.m. Tuesday, and Bullion's body was found inside after the fire was extinguished. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
1980 SLAYING RETRIAL
Retrial nixed for man previously convicted in 1980 slaying
GUTHRIE, Ky. (AP) — A judge has dismissed a murder charge in the retrial of a Kentucky man previously convicted in the death of his girlfriend. The Courier Journal reports a prosecutor moved to dismiss Norman Graham's charge last week, partly because the woman's family said they didn't want to relive the events in another trial. Graham was initially tried in the death of Janice Kay Williams in 1981, and was freed by a deadlocked jury. Years later, authorities said new evidence came to light and Graham was again tried. He was found guilty and sentenced to 40 years in prison. He was later granted another trial after evidence implicated another man.
LAWMAKER HOSPITALIZED
Family says Kentucky lawmaker is severely ill in hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky House Majority Floor Leader John Carney is in an intensive care unit battling what his family says was a sudden sickness. A statement from family says Carney is being treated for a severe case of pancreatitis and infection at Norton Hospital in Louisville. A relative says the lawmaker got sick while eating lunch Sunday. He was taken to the emergency room early Monday and diagnosed with pancreatitis, which is an inflammation of the pancreas. The statement says Carney could have feeding tubes for weeks and drain tubes for months. Carney has served in the state House of Representatives since 2009.