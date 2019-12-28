Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Ihmir Smith-Marsette scored on a 6-yard run, a 98-yard kickoff return and a 12-yard reception to lead No. 19 Iowa to a 49-24 victory over No. 22 Southern California in the Holiday Bowl. Senior Nate Stanley threw two touchdown passes and the Hawkeyes (10-3) won their fourth straight game for their sixth 10-win season in coach Kirk Ferentz's 21 years. USC freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis, who threw two touchdown passes, was knocked out of the game with an apparent arm injury early in the third quarter. The Trojans (8-5) had their three-game winning streak snapped.
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — David Perron scored 3:14 into overtime and the St. Louis Blues extended their winning streak to seven games with a 5-4 win over the Winnipeg Jets. Tyler Bozak scored twice, Alex Pietrangelo had a goal and assist and Justin Faulk also scored for the Blues. Jaden Schwartz contributed three assists and Brayden Schenn added a pair of assists. Jordan Binnington stopped 25 shots for St. Louis.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals signed third baseman Maikel Franco to a $2.95 million contract to be their everyday third baseman next season. The deal was agreed to earlier this week and includes up to $1.05 million in incentives. It also means the Royals can use Hunter Dozier, their primary third baseman last season, at first base and in the outfield as they try to keep the young slugger's bat in the lineup.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — No. 14 Notre Dame closes another double-digit win season against Iowa State in the Camping World Bowl. The Fighting Irish are a year removed from appearing the College Football Playoff semifinals. They lost two games this season, but are trying to finish on a six-game winning streak. Iowa State lost four games this year by a total of 11 points to teams that finished in the final CFP rankings. The Cyclones are looking for a signature win against Notre Dame.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin has decided to skip NHL All-Star Weekend for the second year in a row. Ovechkin was voted in as Metropolitan Division captain by fans. The 34-year-old opted for rest and preparation for the second half of the season and playoffs over the trip to St. Louis. Ovechkin will be suspended one game for skipping All-Star festivities. Ovechkin's seven All-Star appearances trail only Chicago's Patrick Kane's eight for the most among active players. The Capitals should have Norris Trophy front-running defenseman John Carlson as their All-Star representative in late January.
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler needs 50 yards Sunday at Kansas City to become at least the fourth running back since the merger to have 1,000 receiving yards in a season. He leads the league in receiving yards and touchdowns by a running back and is second in receptions. Ekeler has been a rare highlight in what has been a disappointing season for the Chargers, who will finish last in the AFC West after going to the playoffs last season.