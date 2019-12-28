First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

A strong weather system approaching from the southwest will make for a dreary wet weekend in our region. A warm front will approach from the south today with cloudy skies, fog and light rain or rain showers. As the front moves thru late today, winds will increase from the southeast and then south overnight…with higher humidity levels and heavier showers and even thunderstorms. Right now the Storm Prediction Center has us in a ‘marginal’ risk of severe for tonight and Sunday due to strong shear but limited instability. But gusty winds and heavy downpours will be a threat later tonight and again on Sunday. Temps will slowly rise into the low to mid 60s late today…and will stay fairly steady tonight and into Sunday…so it will be very mild but very wet. Some models are showing 3” or more of rainfall thru Sunday, especially in Ky and Tn.
We’ll finally dry out by Monday….but it will be breezy and much cooler as a big low spins over the Great Lakes. Cool and dry conditions are expected for NYE and New Year’s Day as well. By late in the week our next system will be approaching with a good chance of showers Thursday and Friday...as we start 2020!
