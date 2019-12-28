First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Very wet weather is on tap over the next 24 hours as a strong weather system approaches from the west. We will be in the warm sector with copious moisture moving in from the south….so rain could be heavy at times. A line or two of heavier showers or thunderstorms looks likely after midnight. We are in a marginal/low risk of severe…but some sub-severe wind gusts are possible along with heavy downpours. In addition, gusty gradient winds could gust to 30mph or more overnight outside of showers and storms. On Sunday an area of general rain looks to redevelop by afternoon….on top of what falls overnight. Rain totals look to be in the 1 to 3 inch range…heaviest east of the Mississippi.