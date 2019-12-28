First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Very wet weather is on tap over the next 24 hours as a strong weather system approaches from the west. We will be in the warm sector with copious moisture moving in from the south….so rain could be heavy at times. A line or two of heavier showers or thunderstorms looks likely after midnight. We are in a marginal/low risk of severe…but some sub-severe wind gusts are possible along with heavy downpours. In addition, gusty gradient winds could gust to 30mph or more overnight outside of showers and storms. On Sunday an area of general rain looks to redevelop by afternoon….on top of what falls overnight. Rain totals look to be in the 1 to 3 inch range…heaviest east of the Mississippi.
A cooler pattern finally develops starting Monday…with temps closer to average for the first half of next week. New Year’s Eve and day look seasonably chilly but quiet and dry. By late in the week a passing system may bring some showers Thursday into early Friday….with dry and cool conditions back for the weekend.
