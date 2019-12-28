FIRST ALERT: Breezy, wet weekend

(KFVS) - It’ll be a breezy and wet weekend.
First Alert Meteorologist Brian Alworth says today will be cloudy with some fog in the morning. By this afternoon and evening, it will be cloudy and breezy with a few showers and some patchy, light rain.
Late-day highs will be about 60 degrees north to 66 degrees south.
Tonight, it will be windy and mild with rain and thunderstorms. Gusty winds and heavy downpours are possible.
The lows will be 59 to 65.
Brian says there will be periods of rain on Sunday. The rain may be heavy at times.
Highs will be 60-66.
New Year’s Eve is looking cold, but dry.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.