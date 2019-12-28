2 burglary suspects arrested in Mayfield

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Mayfield Police Officers arrested two 18 year-old men in connection to a burglary at a North 5th Street home.
Officers received a tip of a burglary in progress at the home.
When they got there, officers did not find anyone inside, but they did note that several items had been taken from the home.
.A witness went to the Mayfield Police Department, they told officers that they had seen the stolen items at an address on Pryor Street.
Officers went to the home on Pryor Street, and talked with the people inside.
18 year old Timothy Armistead and 18 year old Dylan Sanchez were arrested, and officers found the items stolen from North 5th Street in the Pryor Street Home.
Sanchez and Armistead were interviewed, and both confessed to the burglary.
The two men were lodged in the Graves County Jail for Burglary 2nd Degree and Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.