Williamson County Police warn of telephone scam targeting sex offenders

Williamson County, Il. (KFVS) - The Williamson County Sheriff, Bennie Vicks, wants to warn the public about a telephone scam targeting sex offenders.
The scam uses the names of specific police departments, and attempts to use names of specific Deputies or Officers.
The scammers ordered the intended victim to come to the Sheriff’s Office to update his DNA Profile. The scammer then told the victim he could waive this requirement if he paid an amount of cash over the telephone.
Sheriff Vick wants the public to know that there is no current requirement for registered sex offenders to update their DNA Profile.
Sheriff Vick also wants people to know that any legitimate law enforcement agency will not ever demand a cash payment over the telephone for any reason.
