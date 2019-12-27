Tracking storms over the weekend

It is a foggy start to the day, especially across the southern half of southeast Missouri. As a cold front moves through the area this morning, the fog will lift and temperatures will drop. There is a slight chance for a few showers as the front moves through, but for most of the Heartland it will just be a cloudy day. Afternoon temperatures today will rain from the upper 40s north to mid to upper 50s south. Light showers possible through the day on Saturday, with storms possible late Saturday into Sunday morning. A few of these storms could be strong to severe, with the best chances for strong storms in southeast Missouri. Scattered showers hang around through the day on Sunday. Monday dry weather returns and seasonable weather returns too.