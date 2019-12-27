TBI: Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Frayser

Officer-involved Shooting Hallbrook and Corning At approximately 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a prowler call in the 3600 block of Hallbrook. Officers checked the location, and before clearing the scene, officers heard a loud disturbance across the street. Officers approached the individuals who were involved, and at this point, we are unsure of what occurred; however, we can confirm that two officers did fire their duty weapon. One male was shot and has been pronounced deceased. TBI has been notified and is on the scene. This investigation will be handled by TBI. "The loss of life is unfortunate regardless of the situation. Our prayers go out to the family members of the deceased, " said Director Rallings. Again, TBI is handling this incident. All additional information regarding this incident will come from TBI.