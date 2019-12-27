TBI: Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Frayser

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | December 27, 2019 at 4:43 AM CST - Updated December 27 at 5:36 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are searching for answers after a deadly officer-involved shooting in Frayser.

Officers were called to the 3600 block of Hallbrook around 11:45 Thursday night.

Memphis police were responding to an unrelated call when they observed a loud disturbance between three individuals.

When police approached one of the individuals, that was armed, he failed to comply with police demands, according to the TBI.

Authorities said the situation escalated and two officers fired shots, striking the man and fatally wounding him.

The man killed has been identified as Antonio Smith, 51.

TBI said no officers were injured during this incident.

Forensic scientists and agents with the TBI are currently investigating the situation. The officers involved have not been identified.

Officer-involved Shooting Hallbrook and Corning At approximately 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a prowler call in the 3600 block of Hallbrook. Officers checked the location, and before clearing the scene, officers heard a loud disturbance across the street. Officers approached the individuals who were involved, and at this point, we are unsure of what occurred; however, we can confirm that two officers did fire their duty weapon. One male was shot and has been pronounced deceased. TBI has been notified and is on the scene. This investigation will be handled by TBI. "The loss of life is unfortunate regardless of the situation. Our prayers go out to the family members of the deceased, " said Director Rallings. Again, TBI is handling this incident. All additional information regarding this incident will come from TBI.

Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Friday, December 27, 2019

