Student services to extend hours for WKCTC spring registration

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - There will be more time to register for spring classes at West Kentucky Community and Technical College.
Classes begin January 13.
Student services offices are extending their hours t better assist students with registration.
During January 6 through 10, the offices will stay open later.
Those who need to register for spring 2020 classes can visit the advising center, located in the Anderson Technical Building, Room 106.
Hours will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
"We will extend our hours so we can be available for students to come in and register for classes when it may be more convenient for them," said Emily Peck, vice president of student affairs. "We are here to help them with each step of the registration process."
To help students reach academic goals, advisors will also be available for assistance with creating an academic plan.
Financial aid and scholarships are available for those who qualify.
University officials said scholarship opportunities include the Kentucky Work Ready Scholarship, a program that covers tuition for students who meet the requirements in five high wage high demand careers - healthcare, advanced manufacturing, construction/trades, IT/business, and logistics.
